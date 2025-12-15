McConnell Dowell counts itself ‘fortunate’ after growth year amid downturn

Facilities at Moa Point, Wellington, where McConnell Dowell is assisting with the building of a sludge plant. (Image: Supplied)

Continuity of work has McConnell Dowell in a “very fortunate” position after a tough 18 months for the construction market, managing director Fraser Wyllie says.McConnell Dowell published its financial statement for the year ended June 30, 2025, last week, showing revenue grew by 18% on the year before $511.7 million, and profit after tax by 35% to $24m.It also invested in plant and equipment and paid out a $20m dividend to its parent company, the South African infrastructure group Aveng.“We've been very fortunate to...