Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Ministers got second Cook Strait report shortly before ferry grounding

Ministers got second Cook Strait report shortly before ferry grounding
Finance Minister Nicola Willis says the government intends to refresh the KiwiRail board. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 27 Jun 2024
The Ministry of Transport has finished work to identify future options for a resilient Cook Strait connection, including considering the possibility that KiwiRail might exit the Interislander ferry service.The final report was delivered to ministers last week, a spokesperson said, the same week the three-person ministerial advisory group (Mag) reported back its recommendations for replacement ferries.Issues with the existing fleet were brought to the fore again last Friday night when Aratere, on a freight-only sailing out of Picton, lost steeri...
NZ dollar takes higher Aussie and Canadian inflation in stride
Economy

NZ dollar takes higher Aussie and Canadian inflation in stride

Inflation was higher than expected in both markets.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Is Wellington still a great place to start up?

The startup community will have to take the lead in reviving the capital's tech vibe.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Is Wellington still a great place to start up?
Policy

NZ's new cars are getting dirtier, says EV industry body

Tesla criticises the govt for 'hand-picked' consultation over clean car standard.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZ's new cars are getting dirtier, says EV industry body

More Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ board renews CEO contract
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ board renews CEO contract

The organisation has spent at least $1.3m resetting the Scott Base rebuild.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC
Infrastructure

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC

Small businesses are feeling the pain of their electricity bills, according to the CAC.

Tom Raynel 26 Jun 2024
Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice
Infrastructure

Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice

The Aratere grounding has again highlighted issues with the Interislander fleet.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jun 2024
Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m
Infrastructure Exclusive

Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m

More than 34 contractors have been paid on the city-shaping project.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jun 2024