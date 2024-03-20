Menu
Ministry thinks KiwiRail could exit Interislander services

The Ministry of Transport thinks it's possible KiwiRail may exit the inter-island ferry market. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
The Ministry of Transport is considering the possibility of KiwiRail exiting the Cook Strait ferry market entirely following the collapse of its multi-billion-dollar Interislander replacement project.Only one other company, StraitNZ, provides a freight and passenger connection between Wellington and Picton – a key corridor that effectively extends State Highway 1.KiwiRail, which has been servicing the route with its increasingly old and fault-prone Interislander fleet, had been working on a ship replacement programme called iReX. However,...
Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition
Law & Regulation

Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition

Legislation would allow directors to remove their home addresses from official records.

Ian Llewellyn 7:25am
Technology Free Listen now

Business of Tech: Aoteaora's tech future needs some big structural changes

Getting the best from tech will mean thinking about what we truly value.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Markets

Carbon prices plunge after auction

Carbon traders turn bearish after auction.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Marsden Point – it's not coming back
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Marsden Point – it's not coming back

The Marsden Point refinery is gone. Get over it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Reopening refinery a billion dollar pipe dream
Infrastructure

Reopening refinery a billion dollar pipe dream

The refinery has been decommissioned, but that hasn't deterred Shane Jones.

Oliver Lewis 20 Mar 2024
The rise of solar power needs financing
Infrastructure

The rise of solar power needs financing

More household solar would drive electrification.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Mar 2024
Toll Tales: a cross-country journey through toll road controversies
Infrastructure

Toll Tales: a cross-country journey through toll road controversies

NZ is looking to Australia on toll roads, but Australia is having second thoughts.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Mar 2024