Multi-national Vinci says Fletcher Construction acquisition makes it 'major player'

French multi-national Vinci says acquiring Fletcher will make it a 'major player' in New Zealand. (Image: NZME)

Vinci Construction says its $315.6 million acquisition of Fletcher Building’s construction division will make the French multinational a “major player” in New Zealand’s infrastructure market.In a statement published by the firm’s France-based press team, Vinci said it expected to finalise the acquisition of Fletcher’s construction division at the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. "Alongside HEB Construction, this acquisition will enable VINCI Construction to become a major player in New Z...