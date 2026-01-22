Menu
Multi-national Vinci says Fletcher Construction acquisition makes it 'major player'

French multi-national Vinci says acquiring Fletcher will make it a 'major player' in New Zealand. (Image: NZME)
Thomas Manch
Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Vinci Construction says its $315.6 million acquisition of Fletcher Building’s construction division will make the French multinational a “major player” in New Zealand’s infrastructure market.In a statement published by the firm’s France-based press team, Vinci said it expected to finalise the acquisition of Fletcher’s construction division at the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. "Alongside HEB Construction, this acquisition will enable VINCI Construction to become a major player in New Z...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 5:00am
Analysts see upside in Fletcher sale
Infrastructure

Analysts see upside in Fletcher sale

But the partial sale of another known brand to a French firm also prompts disappointment.

Thomas Manch 21 Jan 2026
Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix
Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said...

Ian Llewellyn 20 Jan 2026
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 20 Jan 2026