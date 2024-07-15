Menu
National Infrastructure Agency advice in, questions remain

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop will have more to say on a promised National Infrastructure Agency, just not yet. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 15 Jul 2024
Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop received advice about setting up a promised National Infrastructure Agency in May, but he’s yet to disclose details about the form and function of the new institution.Former National Party minister Steven Joyce was chosen by Treasury to chair an advisory panel on the proposal, which the Government has described as a critical enabler of its infrastructure agenda, including public-private partnerships (PPPs) and city deals.During a speech in March, Bishop said he wanted the agency running by 2025.“...
Social investment is a numbers game
Policy

Social investment is a numbers game

Will it be one dataset to rule them all?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Infrastructure

KiwiRail wanted to build and sell rail ferries

The Interislander operator thought the approach would have been better for taxpayers.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

Fletcher Building pauses software rollout until 2026

The building giant has spent tens of millions on a new cloud-based system.

Oliver Lewis and Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The real cost of housing excuses

When it comes to providing more homes, just ignore the convenient pretexts.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Northport extension consent shot down over cultural impacts

The port had pitched the project as a catalyst for regional growth.

Oliver Lewis 10 Jul 2024
Infrastructure

Cairns flames Fletcher and gives up chair pursuit

Three-month wait for 'papal smoke' from board burns off former port boss.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 10 Jul 2024