National's housing U-turn won't affect council hearings

Christchurch has been a vocal opponent of the government's intensification directive. (Image: Christchurch City Council)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 30 May 2023
A plan change process enabling more housing density in Christchurch can’t be stopped, although mayor Phil Mauger says he prefers National’s new approach.Over the weekend, the party’s housing spokesman, Chris Bishop, confirmed what leader Chris Luxon had hinted at earlier in the week: that National was walking away from a bipartisan policy position called the medium density residential standards (MDRS).The standards, a supply-side solution to the housing crisis, allow for three homes up to three storeys on most residential site...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
Alan Reay seeks to block hearing over CTV building
Infrastructure

The man whose firm designed the ill-fated building is taking legal action.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Cost blowouts as Queenstown bypass hits $108m
Infrastructure

Councillors have signed off on another $20 million for the CBD bypass project.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over
Policy

National walks back a housing policy and opens up a minefield.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 May 2023
Britomart is finally ready to identify as a station
Infrastructure Free

After months of confusion for tourists, NZ's busiest train station is to get signs.

Oliver Lewis 29 May 2023