Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

New Auckland Transport boss aims to fix bus chaos

New Auckland Transport boss aims to fix bus chaos
New AT chief executive Dean Kimpton wants to boost public transport levels to pre-covid levels. (Image: Auckland Transport)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
After a frustrating period of cancellations, Auckland bus commuters can expect to see improved levels of service by the end of the year.So says new Auckland Transport (AT) chief executive Dean Kimpton, a self-confessed optimist and bus user himself who started in the role in April with an 18-month mandate to affect change at the council-controlled organisation.Kimpton accepted a fixed-term position, but said he didn’t apply for the permanent role when the AT board was seeking a new CEO to replace Shane Ellison. An overseas candidate signe...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

House prices down a further 0.8% in March

New listings of 9,242 in March were down 17.7% from March last year.

Staff reporters 9:00am
House prices down a further 0.8% in March
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: AT's new boss and you'll get paid more if you don't work from home

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 8:13am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: AT's new boss and you'll get paid more if you don't work from home

More Infrastructure

AT proposes cutting 150 jobs
Infrastructure

AT proposes cutting 150 jobs

Auckland Transport needs to lock in cost savings before July 1.

Oliver Lewis 17 Apr 2023
Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager
Infrastructure

Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager

Avada is trucking into New Zealand with its Wilsons buy.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
Browned off: raging against road cones, motorway lanes and go-slows
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Browned off: raging against road cones, motorway lanes and go-slows

Mayor Brown's “lecture” at the Northern Club has sparked an important discussion.

Warren Couillault 15 Apr 2023
Lyttelton CEO Kirstie Gardener resigns suddenly
Infrastructure

Lyttelton CEO Kirstie Gardener resigns suddenly

The port CEO has resigned suddenly, citing differences of opinion with the board.

Oliver Lewis 14 Apr 2023