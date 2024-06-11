Menu
New rules allowing foreign investment in build-to-rent on the way

Kiwi Property's Resido build-to-rent development at Sylvia Park, Auckland.
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Tue, 11 Jun 2024
The government has used the launch of a new build-to-rent (BTR) facility in Auckland to announce new rules smoothing the way for foreign investment in the purpose-built rental sector.Prime minister Chris Luxon and housing minister Chris Bishop attended the official opening of Kiwi Property’s Resido BTR development on Tuesday, indicating how keen the National-led administration is to show action over the housing crisis.Bishop said he had introduced legislation changing the Overseas Investment Act to create a new streamlined consent pathway...
Technology

Nanobubble Agritech is fundraising as it starts to push commercial sales of its tech.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Infrastructure

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Transport

AT CEO Dean Kimpton may seek contract extension

AT board is having constructive conversations with Kimpton, chair says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Infrastructure

 ComCom says fuel retailers are slow to pass on reduced costs. 

Staff reporters 11 Jun 2024
Economy

Waiting too long to 'smash urban limits' can have untold consequences.

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jun 2024
Infrastructure

The Tiwai Point smelter operator posted a $59.9m profit in the 2023 year.

Denise McNabb 07 Jun 2024