Infrastructure

Nicola Willis refuses to release Interislander letters, cites ongoing negotiations
KiwiRail wrote to Nicola Willis and other ministers setting out its preference for resolving the Hyundai contract on Jan 24. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 06 Aug 2024
Finance Minister Nicola Willis is refusing to release letters between ministers and KiwiRail about cancelling a $551 million shipbuilding contract with a South Korean shipyard, citing the ongoing state of exit negotiations.The state-owned rail and ferry operator entered into a contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in 2021 to procure two large rail-enabled ferries as part of its Interislander replacement project (iReX).The Government decided against providing additional funding for iReX last December after costs for the project doubled from $1.45...
Property

China Construction Bank also moved last Friday. 

Maria Slade 8:45am
Property

Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed despite FMA raid

Out-of-pocket subcontractor is going ahead with winding up attempt.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Economy

A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up

The RBA is expected to stay on hold but could temper its language. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
More Infrastructure

New Fletcher director has shareholder support for chair
Infrastructure

Tony Dragicevich's current employer also counts Allan Gray as a major shareholder.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Clunking along with spreadsheets
Infrastructure

We fund what’s in the spotlight, but not the scaffolding. But that is not a good thing.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Aug 2024
Antarctica NZ chief executive resigns
Infrastructure

Sarah Williamson oversaw the troubled Scott Base rebuild.

Oliver Lewis 05 Aug 2024
Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties
Infrastructure

Turns out finding a road that'll pay for itself with tolls is pretty hard.

Oliver Lewis 02 Aug 2024