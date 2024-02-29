Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

No Ward of the state: Local demo expert cut from $20m in council contracts

No Ward of the state: Local demo expert cut from $20m in council contracts
Ward Demolition removes a home on Shore Rd, Remuera, the site of a tragic death after last January's floods. (Image: Ward)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 29 Feb 2024
A company that was the first called by emergency services after Cyclone Gabrielle, including helping recover the body of a missing firefighter from a landslide in Muriwai, is considering its options after being dumped from the Auckland Council's tender list.Ward Group, the country’s largest demolition and recycling contractor, found itself off the council’s procurement wish list late last year and not part of a vertical and horizontal "deconstruction" panel.It is, therefore, unable to quote for about $20 million in ten...
Business of Tech podcast: Tech adoption lag holding back NZ Inc
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech adoption lag holding back NZ Inc

Plus, Cécile Meier chats about her reporting on the embattled healthcare IT project, Hira.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Sustainable Finance

Asset pricing rules deterring KiwiSaver funds from private investments

KiwiSaver returns are lagging other countries a new legal opinion says.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Asset pricing rules deterring KiwiSaver funds from private investments
Opinion Opinion

Daniel Dunkley: Dark day for NZ media brings a political dilemma into focus

Will the last journalist left please turn off the lights.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Dark day for NZ media brings a political dilemma into focus

More Infrastructure

Tarras airport dreams dead ... for now
Infrastructure

Tarras airport dreams dead ... for now

Christchurch airport is putting the controversial project on hold.

Oliver Lewis 28 Feb 2024
NZTA highlights funding 'gap' for state highway renewals
Infrastructure

NZTA highlights funding 'gap' for state highway renewals

Hello, potholes? Spending on renewals falls well behind depreciation. 

Oliver Lewis 28 Feb 2024
Auckland growth and weather influence Vector's results
Infrastructure

Auckland growth and weather influence Vector's results

The company reported adjusted earnings of $185 million, up 7%.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2024
'Broken' housing market a 'national disgrace': Chris Bishop
Infrastructure

'Broken' housing market a 'national disgrace': Chris Bishop

Bishop fired a not-so-subtle salvo at the contentious Wellington IHP process.

Oliver Lewis 27 Feb 2024