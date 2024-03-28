Menu
'No wonder local govt is broke': Anne Tolley says councils need to get their mojo back

Former cabinet minister Anne Tolley now chairs the Tauranga city council commissioners panel. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 28 Mar 2024
Tauranga city council commissioner Anne Tolley believes local authorities aren’t making the most of available funding and financing tools.In a panel session at an infrastructure funding and financing conference held by Infrastructure New Zealand on Wednesday, the former National party cabinet minister echoed the go-to descriptor used by prime minister Christopher Luxon, saying councils appeared to be lacking mojo (not the Wellington coffee chain).“Local government is very quick to run to central government saying, 'The funding s...
