Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout

Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout
The future is mobile. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s two biggest mobile carriers don’t expect sharp cuts at one of their network builders will slow their respective rollouts of 5G infrastructure. Finnish telecommunications giant Nokia this month revealed plans to strip out as much as €1.2 billion (NZ$2.2b) of annual costs over the next three years, laying off as many as 14,000 people of its 86,000-strong workforce to do so. The company said the cuts would primarily be in mobile networks, cloud and network services, and the firm’s corporate funct...
