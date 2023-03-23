Menu
North Auckland highway to open within months

A section of the new Pūhoi to Warkworth highway. (Image: NX2)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
A new four-lane highway north of Auckland could open as soon as next month, however an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.The nearly $900 million Pūhoi to Warkworth upgrade extends the existing four-lane northern motorway on State Highway 1 (SH1) 18.5 kilometres north from the Johnstones Hill tunnels.The motorway is being delivered under the private public partnership model by the Northern Express Group, a consortium of companies. It had been expected to open in 2021 but was delayed by covid-19.Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency national c...
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Cars

Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Cruise ships buoy Lyttelton half-year results
Infrastructure

Cruise ships buoy Lyttelton half-year results

The port will pay an interim dividend of $6.6m to the Christchurch council.

Staff reporters 10:59am
Singapore: planning makes perfect
Infrastructure Free

Singapore: planning makes perfect

The global shipping and finance hub has mastered the art of long-term planning.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 22 Mar 2023