North Auckland highway to open within months

A section of the new Pūhoi to Warkworth highway. (Image: NX2)

A new four-lane highway north of Auckland could open as soon as next month, however an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.The nearly $900 million Pūhoi to Warkworth upgrade extends the existing four-lane northern motorway on State Highway 1 (SH1) 18.5 kilometres north from the Johnstones Hill tunnels.The motorway is being delivered under the private public partnership model by the Northern Express Group, a consortium of companies. It had been expected to open in 2021 but was delayed by covid-19.Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency national c...