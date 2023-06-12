Menu
Not In anybody's backyard, even when we plan it

Shelly Bay's sawtooth building is no more thanks to a mysterious fire. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
One of the easiest ways to sabotage a pipeline is to blow it up, the second-easiest is to raise a neighbourhood objection. When it comes to the infrastructure which supports housing in New Zealand we have been doing a bit of both. At the Building Nations conference in Christchurch the term "pipeline" was mentioned so much it started to turn into a bit of cliche, some speakers even apologised for mentioning it yet again. Industry has been calling out for a proper infrastructure pipeline so firms can have certainty and sc...
Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee
Policy

The Green party wants a wealth tax and corporate tax hike to pay for a minimum income.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:01am
Bloomberg

As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks

Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Bloomberg 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 12, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out
Policy

Winter is here and the electricity sector says it is as ready as it can be.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Jun 2023
Congestion charging love-in among politicians
Infrastructure

Politicians love it. But will they ever implement it? 

Oliver Lewis 09 Jun 2023
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Infrastructure

Mayors want greater clarity around a flagship $6 billion resilience fund.

Oliver Lewis 08 Jun 2023
Lyttelton Port gets new chair and independent directors
Infrastructure

Barry Bragg is the new chair of the Lyttelton Port Company.

Staff reporters 08 Jun 2023