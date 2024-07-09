Menu
NZ First raises possibility of Aratere grounding being human error

The Interislander ferry Aratere, grounded in the Marlborough Sounds. (Image: Tim Cuff)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 09 Jul 2024
New Zealand First has publicly raised the possibility that human error caused the grounding of the Interislander ferry Aratere.Regulatory body Maritime New Zealand placed Aratere under a detention order following the June 21 grounding, which is also being investigated by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).The 25-year-old ferry ran aground in the Marlborough Sounds shortly after departing Picton on a freight-only sailing. Its steering system had recently been upgraded, leading to initial speculation that issues with the upgra...
Aussie businesses dip into savings
Finance

Aussie businesses dip into savings

Arrears remain low but buffers are reducing. 

The Wall Street Journal 3:30pm
Markets

Local stocks popular in NZ despite flat market performance – Stake

 Nearly half of NZ investors would use retirement funds for property.

Rebecca Howard 3:10pm
Infrastructure

Five-year plan for universal road-user charges

A new report from the NZ Initiative makes the case for road pricing.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm
