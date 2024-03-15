Menu
NZ one of five countries with costliest year ever for weather damage

A bridge in Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 15 Mar 2024
New Zealand was one of five countries that experienced the costliest ever year for weather events in 2023, a new international report has found.Insurance and risk consulting firm Aon said the Auckland floods, followed closely by Cyclone Gabrielle, had together caused nearly $12 billion in economic losses and $4.25b in insured loss.NZ wasn’t alone. Aon’s 2024 Climate and Catastrophe Insights report said Italy, Greece, Slovenia and Croatia also recorded their most expensive weather-related events on record last year, after adjusting f...
