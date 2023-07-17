Menu
NZ startup aims to slash global emissions from concrete

Neocrete co-founders Zarina Bazoeva and Matt Kennedy-Good. (Image: Neocrete)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
An innovative concrete startup aiming to materially reduce global carbon emissions is seeking to raise $3-4 million for its first production facility.Neocrete is undertaking the capital raise to set up a manufacturing plant in Waikato to further its research and development (R&D) efforts, centred around replacing carbon-intensive cement in concrete.According to the crown research institute Callaghan Innovation, making a tonne of cement – the binding agent used in concrete – can produce as much as 800 kilograms of carbon emi...
Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'
Hipkins: NZ-China relationship needs 'careful management'

PM Chris Hipkins spoke at the China Business Summit on Monday morning.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts

Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Vulcan Steel warns of smaller profit on trickier Ullrich integration
Vulcan Steel warns of smaller profit on trickier Ullrich integration

Sales volumes shrank 13% in the year. 

Staff reporters 9:50am
Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Workers, not material costs biggest challenge for NZ builders
Workers, not material costs biggest challenge for NZ builders

Aussie margins have been getting squeezed more than their Kiwi counterparts.

Staff reporters 12 Jul 2023
KiwiRail’s Te Huia train banned from downtown Auckland
KiwiRail’s Te Huia train banned from downtown Auckland

A red flag has been raised about the train's safety record.

Staff reporters 11 Jul 2023