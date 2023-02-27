NZ will reach peak petrol by 2025

NZ's petrol demand will decline more rapidly than first thought, but Channel says its infrastructure still has a place. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand is likely to reach ‘peak petrol’ within two years, according to a study commissioned by Channel Infrastructure.However, diesel use will remain strong for some time to come, and aviation fuel consumption will grow.Last Friday, Channel reported its results for the 12 months to the end of 2022 with a return to profits and dividends after the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery and moving to only importing refined fuel.It also painted a rosy picture of the company’s future prospects, despite the push to decarboni...