Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

NZAS records turnaround pre-Tiwai energy deal

NZAS records turnaround pre-Tiwai energy deal
NZAS has secured new 20-year energy agreements to continue operating its Tiwai Point smelter. (Image: Getty)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Fri, 07 Jun 2024
New Zealand Aluminium Smelters, fresh from its announcement last week that it had secured 20-year electricity agreements to guarantee the future of the Tiwai smelter, has posted a $59.9 million profit on $1.05 billion revenue for the year to Dec 2023. It marks a turnaround from the previous year when it reported a $68.8m net loss on the back of $829.6m revenue.The accounts, signed off by directors on March 28, 2024, gave no indication in the section itemising events after the reporting date that the deal with the three energy companie...
On the Money: Finance guy, postal boss & more
On the Money

On the Money: Finance guy, postal boss & more

Looking for a man in finance? We've got you covered. Plus the boss who went postal.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Politics

Right-wingers out to remake the EU, but they're split on how

Divisions over Ukraine, migration and history could blunt their impact in elections.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Right-wingers out to remake the EU, but they're split on how
Health

Lung cancer was once a death sentence. Now that's changing

New drugs are holding the disease in check for months or years.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Lung cancer was once a death sentence. Now that's changing

More Infrastructure

Govt largely in the dark about unregulated dams' safety
Infrastructure

Govt largely in the dark about unregulated dams' safety

The risk of an unregulated dam killing someone is low, the minister says.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Jun 2024
Channel well placed to meet fuel storage requirements
Infrastructure

Channel well placed to meet fuel storage requirements

Shane Jones says MBIE will stop work on options to directly procure diesel reserves.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2024
Golf course for sale as resort plans founder
Infrastructure

Golf course for sale as resort plans founder

Plans to turn the Pegasus golf club into a resort have stalled due to lack of funds.

Maria Slade 06 Jun 2024
Back to business case for Scott Base
Infrastructure

Back to business case for Scott Base

The government won't release cash for the base without a new business case.

Oliver Lewis 05 Jun 2024