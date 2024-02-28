Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

NZTA highlights funding 'gap' for state highway renewals

NZTA highlights funding 'gap' for state highway renewals
Renewals spending on the state highway network hasn't kept pace with depreciation. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
Despite increased funding, the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says in recent years, there was a $1.08 billion gap between depreciation and renewals spending on the highway network.The agency (NZTA) included the figure, from 2018-21, in written responses to the transport and infrastructure select committee, which held an annual review for the agency on Monday.“Over the past ten years, annual renewal expenditure across the total asset stock has been approximately half the annual depreciation expense,” NZTA said.“In gen...
Politics and pensions in the antipodes
Opinion

David Chaplin: Politics and pensions in the antipodes

Influence and interference, however, are not worlds apart.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'

The ASB CEO says businesses have been in 'investing to survive' mode.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'
Politics

Simeon Brown to write to fuel distributors over regional tax removal

Brown wants savings from the repeal of the Auckland fuel tax to be passed on.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Simeon Brown to write to fuel distributors over regional tax removal

More Infrastructure

Auckland growth and weather influence Vector's results
Infrastructure

Auckland growth and weather influence Vector's results

The company reported adjusted earnings of $185 million, up 7%.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2024
'Broken' housing market a 'national disgrace': Chris Bishop
Infrastructure

'Broken' housing market a 'national disgrace': Chris Bishop

Bishop fired a not-so-subtle salvo at the contentious Wellington IHP process.

Oliver Lewis 27 Feb 2024
Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel
Infrastructure

Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel

Ali Williams and others don't like it, but Watercare needs Salisbury Reserve.

Oliver Lewis 27 Feb 2024
Tale of two taxes hits cinema
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Tale of two taxes hits cinema

Councillors would rather give millions to a Nasdaq-listed company than levy land rates.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Feb 2024