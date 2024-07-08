Menu
NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job

NZTA has a massive road-building programme on its plate to deliver more roads of national significance like Pūhoi to Warkworth. (Image: NX2)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 08 Jul 2024
The NZ Transport Agency has parachuted a high-powered consultant into a critical infrastructure delivery role, although they won’t be able to do some things due to a plan to manage potential conflicts.The transport agency and its board are preparing the next national land transport programme, a plan informed by the government policy statement (GPS) on land transport that sets out investment intentions for the next three years.The coalition Government released the GPS last month.A full plateIt contains $22 billion in transport spending ove...
Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen
Law & Regulation

Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen

Personal data from passports to credit cards stolen in Elite Fitness breach.

John Anthony 5:00am
Primary Sector

Medicinal cannabis law changes expected to grow industry

Law changes will make it easier and cheaper for medicinal cannabis to be exported.

John Anthony 5:00am
Economy

RBNZ could hint cuts may come sooner

The RBNZ will announce its latest decision at 2pm on Wednesday. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Work on first seven roads of national significance begins
Infrastructure

Work on first seven roads of national significance begins

The Govt is prioritising 17 Rons as part of its $22b land transport plan.

Rebecca Howard 05 Jul 2024
Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait
Infrastructure

Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait

KiwiRail went for something else, but Stena's ferries could be back on the table.

Oliver Lewis 05 Jul 2024
Antarctica NZ abandons 'highly risky' Scott Base rebuild plan
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ abandons 'highly risky' Scott Base rebuild plan

The Crown entity has reset its Antarctic redevelopment plans.

Oliver Lewis 04 Jul 2024
The Great Expectations on Kāinga Ora and KiwiRail
Policy

The Great Expectations on Kāinga Ora and KiwiRail

The Government is continuing to refresh boards and fire up expectations.

Dileepa Fonseka 03 Jul 2024