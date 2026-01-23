NZTA to 'test' assumptions about second Auckland harbour crossing

Progress on a second crossing of the Waitematā Harbour has been years in the making. (Image: NZME)

Transport officials are seeking early advice on the second Auckland harbour crossing from contractors, as they test their assumptions about either a new bridge or a tunnel. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) issued a notice on Thursday seeking advice on the megaproject it calls Waitematā Harbour Connections, asking for up to four major contractors or consortia to participate in an 11-week process.Progress on a second Waitematā Harbour crossing, to complement and reduce the traffic load on the decades-old Auckland Harbour Bridge, has be...