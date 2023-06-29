Menu
Only rail projects with bipartisan support are likely to see the light of day, conference hears

(Left to right) Dunedin city councillor Jim O'Malley, National MP Chris Bishop, Green MP Julie Ann Genter, Waikato Regional councillor Angela Strange at the June 28 Future is Rail Conference in Wellington. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
Upgrading and expanding New Zealand’s passenger rail services will require bipartisan agreement among political parties because of the length of time needed to complete new projects, a Wellington rail conference heard.While that was a common refrain at the June 28 Future is Rail conference, there was a considerable gap between Labour and the Green parties, and the National’s position on passenger rail – at least outside Auckland and Wellington.Around 200 people attended, with a good number that appeared to be representing rail...
