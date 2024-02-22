Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says

Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says
Discontent is brewing in the NZ health tech community over the international approach health officials are taking in developing IT infrastructure. (Image: Getty)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Thu, 22 Feb 2024
Yesterday, BusinessDesk looked at what went wrong with Hira, the government's multimillion-dollar health IT project. Today’s story explores why the project has become so controversial in the tech community. Critics of a major health IT project say local vendors have solutions that would be easy and cheap to adopt, but a top health official says parochialism is holding NZ back. Hira, the government’s long-awaited centralised health record, has been plagued by high staff turnover, a lack of clear direction and slow progr...
Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga

The port posted an improved first-half result, with an increase in full containers.

Oliver Lewis 8:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't

Canadian journalist Paris Marx on keeping climate tech focused in the right direction.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't
Primary Sector

Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

A new industry body is on the cards to push that goal forward.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

More Infrastructure

Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga

The port posted an improved first-half result, with an increase in full containers.

Oliver Lewis 8:00am
Monopoly slugfest: Air NZ vs Auckland airport
Infrastructure

Monopoly slugfest: Air NZ vs Auckland airport

The national carrier trades more blows with NZ's gateway airport.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Feb 2024
International flights offset Air NZ engine issues at Queenstown
Infrastructure

International flights offset Air NZ engine issues at Queenstown

An increasingly busy trans-Tasman route helped boost airport's returns.

Brent Melville 21 Feb 2024
Strong investor interest in Port of Auckland lease
Infrastructure

Strong investor interest in Port of Auckland lease

Global port operators and investors were quizzed on market appetite for a lease.

Oliver Lewis 21 Feb 2024