Penlink: where tolling rhetoric meets reality

The new bridge will cross the Weiti River. (Image: NZTA)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 Jul 2024
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has yet to decide whether a new highway costing close to $1 billion will be tolled, despite a decision by the previous Government to charge users to pay for ongoing maintenance costs.Brown has been an outspoken proponent of tolls.The recently finalised government policy statement on land transport instructed the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to consider tolling to construct and maintain all new roads, including roads of national significance.“The Government will support all recommendations by the NZTA...
Arise Church on notice after charities probe
Law & Regulation Investigation

Arise Church on notice after charities probe

Accounts were tagged, and employment complaints were launched.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Policy

Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive

Stop hiding behind the excuse of declining mail volumes, says Freightways CEO.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive
Energy

Gas supply a slow motion trainwreck: Pan Pac

'Crisis is only warming up', says Pan Pac timber processor boss.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Gas supply a slow motion trainwreck: Pan Pac

What NZ bosses need to know about cyber outage
Infrastructure

What NZ bosses need to know about cyber outage

CEOs urged to consult IT, insurers amid widespread cyber outage.

Dileepa Fonseka and Victoria Young 19 Jul 2024
Chorus cap will save public $250m over four years: ComCom
Infrastructure

Chorus cap will save public $250m over four years: ComCom

The decision affects how much Kiwis pay for fibre. 

Staff reporters 18 Jul 2024
Health NZ: fewer billion-dollar hospital projects, more staging
Infrastructure

Health NZ: fewer billion-dollar hospital projects, more staging

The centralised agency wants to change how NZ delivers health infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 18 Jul 2024
'No confidence' in Lyttelton Port CEO – union says
Infrastructure

'No confidence' in Lyttelton Port CEO – union says

Graeme Sumner says port workers are meaningfully involved in decisions.

Oliver Lewis 17 Jul 2024