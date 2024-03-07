Menu
Phoenix uprising: Auckland council accused of ‘unethical’ practice

The firm is the third to express concern over the council’s procurement practices. (Image: Phoenix)
Brent Melville
Thu, 07 Mar 2024
A national recycling and deconstruction business has accused Auckland council of resorting to bullying private contractors to support its "flawed" procurement process.The owner directors of Phoenix Metalman Recycling, which employs 240 staff and operates 19 sites across the country, including six in Auckland, said the firm was excluded from a tender process after calling out the council for breaching government procurement practices under its lean-agile procurement (LAP) process.The firm is the third in two weeks to express conce...
