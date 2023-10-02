Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Politicians fall back in love with user pays

Politicians fall back in love with user pays
Both Labour and National seem to be promoting user pays of some sort. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
Politicians are falling back in love with user pays as they discover it's preferable to their pet projects not seeing the light of day. It seems political parties can’t stop talking about all manner of charges now except for the ones they can already levy. There are, after all, a lot of charges and levies they can already use, but they are all apparently more difficult than the new tools: we are told putting petrol taxes up will hurt working families, higher road user charges for heavy vehicles will add to price pressures, m...
Airlines rake in billions from frills
Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills

Airlines are embracing add-on services to aid their return to pre-covid profitability.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Retail

‘Disappointing’ – Forbarr keeps neutral rating for The Warehouse

The Warehouse's result didn't surprise Forbarr.

Ella Somers 5:00am
‘Disappointing’ – Forbarr keeps neutral rating for The Warehouse
Infrastructure

Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso

Debt for the country's biggest council now over $12 billion.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso

More Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills
Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills

Airlines are embracing add-on services to aid their return to pre-covid profitability.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso
Infrastructure

Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso

Debt for the country's biggest council now over $12 billion.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Roading Blowouts: a political football
Infrastructure Business of Blowouts

Roading Blowouts: a political football

Roading Blowouts – part 2: the influence of politicians.

Dileepa Fonseka 27 Sep 2023
Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail chases PPP deal to avoid National party’s axe

International investors are being courted for a public-private partnership again.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 26 Sep 2023