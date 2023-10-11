Menu
Port in an electoral storm

What will a change of government mean for Wayne Brown's dream to relocate Port of Auckland? (Image: Port of Auckland)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
The port question that has launched a thousand reports might have fresh wind depending on who occupies the Beehive after the election.Auckland mayor Wayne Brown remains fixated on freeing up valuable waterfront land now occupied by Port of Auckland (POAL) in the central city.Earlier this year, the council released concept images showing how the land could be used, including features like a swimming pool and a Te Ao Māori showcase. Its urban regeneration agency, Eke Panuku, estimated that fully activating a precinct on the port land could take u...
Nats commit to OIA review – Labour won’t
Policy

The Official Information Act last underwent major reform in 1987.

Jem Traylen 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Property

Hoteliers look to 'adaptive reuse' of unused office blocks

Office conversions are now squarely on hoteliers' radar as vacancies increase.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Business of Blowouts: Calamities, covid, costs hit convention centre projects
Infrastructure

Which convention centre blew out by the most?

Brent Melville 10 Oct 2023
The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle
Economy

Trees caused most of the power outages during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Oct 2023
NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople
Economy

South Korea's GDP per capita was a quarter of ours, now it is higher.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Oct 2023
Auckland's $2b flood relief deal
Infrastructure

Insured homeowners of condemned houses will get 95% of market value.

Staff reporters 06 Oct 2023