Port of Auckland gives guidance around price hikes

Port of Auckland has been providing stakeholders with forward pricing guidance. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 31 May 2024
Peak-time access charges to pick up a container from the Port of Auckland will go from $95 this year to $130 from next January and $175 in 2026.Over the past week or so, the port has held meetings with shipping lines, industry groups and other stakeholders to provide guidance around its pricing schedule for the next few years.Speaking to BusinessDesk, port (POAL) chief executive Roger Gray said the port wanted to provide clear guidance to users so they could factor the hikes into their own pricing and contract negotiations and send a signa...
Business asks: does the Budget match NZ's needs?
Economy

'Hope of better times ahead' as the government does what it said it would.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Scientist disappointed, not surprised, at Budget's shrinking science funds

Science is losing $370m in operating costs and $534m in capital costs over five years.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Economy

Budget 2024 may ruffle the RBNZ's feathers

Economists say the Treasury is being too optimistic. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Cook Strait 'fiasco' troubles Mainfreight
Infrastructure

Managing director Don Braid sees roads and rail as complementary modes.

Oliver Lewis 30 May 2024
'We expect better': Mainfreight posts reduced profits
Infrastructure

It's back to reality for the global logistics company after a spell of record results.

Oliver Lewis 29 May 2024
NZ population could hit 6 million in 2036
Policy

EY partner says faster-than-forecast growth good for infrastructure investment. 

Oliver Lewis 29 May 2024
Limits to city fringe growth no threat: Kiwi Property boss
Infrastructure

Council plans to limit city fringe growth no threat to Drury East, Kiwi Property says.

Maria Slade 28 May 2024