Infrastructure

Port of Auckland upgrades earnings guidance as lease decision looms

Port of Auckland has upgraded its earnings guidance for the 2024 financial year. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 18 Apr 2024
Port of Auckland has upgraded its earnings guidance from $52 million to $52-55m as it continues to win back market share from Port of Tauranga.The port, owned by Auckland council, released the updated guidance on Thursday as councillors continue to mull a proposal, which was consulted on as part of the long-term plan (LTP), to sell an operating lease for the port.Consultants engaged by the council put the indicative value of a 30-year lease at $2 billion – proceeds Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants to put towards a diversified fund for the...
Business of Tech podcast: The future of computers, Apple's Vision Pro and Beyond
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The future of computers, Apple's Vision Pro and Beyond

Kiwi studio Beyond has developed one of the first games for Apple's Vision Pro.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Santana’s golden opportunity

A massive gold find in Central Otago moves carefully towards mining.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Santana’s golden opportunity
Law & Regulation

Government's social investment plan aims to reverse decades of failure

Government after government has failed to "crack the nut" of fixing social problems.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Government's social investment plan aims to reverse decades of failure

More Infrastructure

Christchurch council wants $47m more from its trading companies
Infrastructure

Christchurch council wants $47m more from its trading companies

“There is no more money to go around,” CCHL chair says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
ComCom takes One NZ to court
Infrastructure

ComCom takes One NZ to court

The commission alleges some breaches are ongoing. 

Rebecca Howard 16 Apr 2024
Thames Water’s default is a seminal moment for the UK
Policy Private versus public ownership

Thames Water’s default is a seminal moment for the UK

Case shows folly of keeping utility bills down rather than investing in infrastructure.

Bloomberg 15 Apr 2024
Third of Powerco on the line
Infrastructure

Third of Powerco on the line

New Zealand's second-largest lines company is 100% Australian-owned.

John Anthony 12 Apr 2024