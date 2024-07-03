Menu
Port of Tauranga an 'attractive' buy, stands to benefit from pricing upheavals

Forsyth Barr has hiked its 12-month target price for Port of Tauranga by $1 to $6.25. (Image: POT)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 03 Jul 2024
Port of Tauranga stands to materially benefit from moves by its competitor Port of Auckland to hike user charges aggressively, an analyst says.In a research note released on June 25, Forsyth Barr analyst Andy Bowley upgraded the outlook for the blue-chip infrastructure stock from neutral to outperform, describing its recent weak share price as an attractive opportunity for investors.Shares in Port of Tauranga (POT), the country's largest export port, were trading at $4.80 on Tuesday, down from around $5.50 at the start of the year...
Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction
Primary Sector

Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction

The index was down 6.9%.

Riley Kennedy 7:50am
Markets

These shares are 'priced for awful'

Kathmandu, SkyCity and Fletcher shares are under pressure. Some are taking the plunge.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
These shares are 'priced for awful'
Property

Death of Fiji plot accused leaves Karaka subdivision up in the air

Records for the project company are nowhere to be found after Ballu Khan's passing.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Death of Fiji plot accused leaves Karaka subdivision up in the air

More Infrastructure

KiwiRail directors resign after Willis calls for 'board refresh'
Infrastructure

KiwiRail directors resign after Willis calls for 'board refresh'

Two directors resigned in recent days.

Oliver Lewis 02 Jul 2024
StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services
Infrastructure

StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services

The private operator has soaked up extra demand since the Aratere grounded.

Oliver Lewis 02 Jul 2024
Manukau Harbour port study takes its sweet time
Infrastructure

Manukau Harbour port study takes its sweet time

Winston called it ludicrous. Now it's late.

Oliver Lewis 02 Jul 2024
Fletcher provides NZICC updates, hands over Horizon Hotel to SkyCity
Infrastructure

Fletcher provides NZICC updates, hands over Horizon Hotel to SkyCity

Fletcher Building has settled remaining contract works insurance claims with the New Zealand International Convention Centre project insurers.Also known as builders' insurance, contract works insurance (CWI) covers construction that is underway.In February, Fletcher determine...

Staff reporters 01 Jul 2024