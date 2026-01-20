Menu
Port of Tauranga re-lodges Stella Passage fast-track bid after law fix

The proposal involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said the reapplication followed the passage of the Fast-track Approvals Amendment Act, which fixed a drafting issue in the Schedule 2 description of the project. Its initial fast-track application was put on hold in late August after a High Court judicial review,...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci