Port of Tauranga re-lodges Stella Passage fast-track bid after law fix

The proposal involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth. (Image: NZME)

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said the reapplication followed the passage of the Fast-track Approvals Amendment Act, which fixed a drafting issue in the Schedule 2 description of the project. Its initial fast-track application was put on hold in late August after a High Court judicial review,...