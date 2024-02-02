Menu
Public support for usage-based water charging

Metering and volumetric charging for water reduces overall usage. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Decision-makers are being urged to harness the results of a new survey that suggests that most people are happy to pay for water based on usage. That would require water service providers/local authorities to look at installing water meters to enable volumetric charging where this isn’t already the case. A Kantar Public survey commissioned by the Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, asked a representative sample of 3002 people for their perspective on the fairest way for households to pay towards piped water, electricity and...
The Quiz Free

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

'Too high': Traffic management costs questioned

Road cones and other requirements are adding material costs to projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Primary Sector

Kiwifruit set to bounce back after two tough seasons

Craigs Investment Partners sticks to revenue estimate for SunGold Kiwifruit.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Road cones and other requirements are adding material costs to projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Upgrading electricity grid may not be achievable, says ComCom
Infrastructure

Upgrading electricity grid may not be achievable, says ComCom

Regulator points to possible shortages of supplies and skilled workers.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jan 2024
Eke Panuku: first downtown car park, now Dominion?
Infrastructure

Eke Panuku: first downtown car park, now Dominion?

The urban regen agency has a conditional sale agreement for a key site.

Oliver Lewis 29 Jan 2024
The radical changes coming to London's financial heart
Infrastructure

The radical changes coming to London's financial heart

Roadways to be ripped up for wide footpaths, bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly spaces.

Bloomberg 28 Jan 2024