Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport budgets $350m expansion, aviation 'precincts' and hydrogen
Plans will include a new parallel taxiway. (Image: Matt Wong/GSLH)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 25 May 2023
Queenstown Airport will cater for the evolution to hydrogen and battery-powered aircraft as part of a $350 million upgrade to its Frankton terminal grounds.The latest draft 10-year masterplan, rolled out for initial consultation on Wednesday, has factored in a 15% expansion of the terminal to 21,000 square metres.That’s on the strength of an expected 3.2% compound growth in its passenger foot count annually, from 2.4 million to 3.2m by 2032.The country’s fourth-busiest airport expects the number of scheduled fixed-wing aircraft flig...
Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 12:40pm
The multinational transport operator's performance was in line with expectations.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
