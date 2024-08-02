Menu
Queenstown council throws out affordable housing levy

The Queenstown Lakes District Council proposed charging developers 5% to help provide affordable houses. (Image: NZME)
Maria Slade
Fri, 02 Aug 2024
Queenstown has voted against becoming the first council in the country to require developers to contribute to affordable housing.The Queenstown Lakes District Council had proposed charging a 5% fee on new subdivisions, either money or land, to help deliver more affordable homes in its pricey property market.Community groups have long advocated for the mechanism known as inclusionary housing.However, the council voted on Thursday to withdraw the proposed variation to its district plan.It followed the recommendations of an independent hearing pan...
ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe
Finance

ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe

The final report from ComCom's market study will be released later this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity

While outages may be inevitable, tech diversity can mitigate their impact.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Jobless rate must surprise to trigger August OCR cut

Economists expect the 2Q unemployment rate to be 4.7%.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties
Infrastructure

Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties

Turns out finding a road that'll pay for itself with tolls is pretty hard.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Northport appeals rejected expansion consent
Infrastructure

Northport appeals rejected expansion consent

Hearings panel declined expansion plans despite 'economic and social benefits'. 

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2024
Ferry upgrade bid for Beachlands rejected on 'affordability' grounds
Infrastructure

Ferry upgrade bid for Beachlands rejected on 'affordability' grounds

Ferry service improvements are needed for development backed by NZ Super Fund.

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2024
Reopening Marsden Point oil refinery report due by end of 2024
Infrastructure

Reopening Marsden Point oil refinery report due by end of 2024

Minister Shane Jones is again erroneously blaming the last Government for closure.

Oliver Lewis 30 Jul 2024