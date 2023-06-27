Menu
Regulator will stifle vital electricity investment – Vector

A lines company boss says the Commerce Commission is not paying attention to climate change or electrification. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
The Commerce Commission’s latest move on regulatory setting fails to recognise the impact of decarbonising the economy, and as a result, electricity lines companies will not be able to make the investment the country needs, says Vector's chief executive, Simon Mackenzie.The commission recently released its draft view on what is known as the input methodologies (IM) for the regulated electricity lines companies, gas pipeline businesses and airports.These are set every seven years and act as the building blocks for working out the rules...
Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills
Law & Regulation

Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills

Anything with a plug or battery will one day be recyclable under a proposed scheme.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

The betting agency is trying not to spook the political horses.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

