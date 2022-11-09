Menu
Reserve Bank pushes payments industry to innovate

The RBNZ's Karen Silk told the payments industry to stop dragging its heels on new technology. (Photo: RBNZ)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
The assistant governor of the Reserve Bank, Karen Silk, has told the payments industry to stop dragging its heels on new technology.Speaking at the Payments NZ conference on Wednesday, Silk said we were living through a period of change that offers “enormous opportunity if embraced” and greater risk if it isn’t.The assistant governor said emerging economies were “leapfrogging” advanced economies, which are “still clinging to aged infrastructure and payment practices”.Without greater ambition and innovat...
