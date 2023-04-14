Review into what we can learn from City Rail Link project

The City Rail Link project includes two new underground stations. (Image: CRL Ltd)

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission is doing a review of the City Rail Link (CRL) to identify lessons for other mass rapid transit projects. The commission, Te Waihanga, has appointed Graeme Joyce and Peter Spies as reviewers. Joyce has carried out more than 150 ‘gateway’ reviews across Australia and NZ, including heavy and light rail projects; Spies is an engineering adviser who has been involved in a number of major projects, including the Waterview Tunnel. Impacts of covid-19CRL is a 3.45-kilometre tunnel connect...