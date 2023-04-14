Menu
Review into what we can learn from City Rail Link project
The City Rail Link project includes two new underground stations. (Image: CRL Ltd)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission is doing a review of the City Rail Link (CRL) to identify lessons for other mass rapid transit projects.  The commission, Te Waihanga, has appointed Graeme Joyce and Peter Spies as reviewers. Joyce has carried out more than 150 ‘gateway’ reviews across Australia and NZ, including heavy and light rail projects; Spies is an engineering adviser who has been involved in a number of major projects, including the Waterview Tunnel. Impacts of covid-19CRL is a 3.45-kilometre tunnel connect...
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:37am
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Pattrick Smellie: A watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire

Auckland's flooding report shows why it's important to stop talking about the reform of water infrastructure and get on with upgrading it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
More litigation over Stanley Construction

Receivers sue liquidators for $1.1m.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Apr 2023