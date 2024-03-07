Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

'Roads of National party significance': Wayne Brown questions Auckland highways

'Roads of National party significance': Wayne Brown questions Auckland highways
Wayne Brown wants his under-development integrated transport plan to guide investment priorities for Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 07 Mar 2024
Major highway projects identified by the government as priorities for Auckland aren’t priorities for mayor Wayne Brown.On Monday, the transport minister released the draft government policy statement (GPS) on land transport, a strategic document that functions as a transport budget. It provisioned for more than $20 billion in spending between 2024 and 2027, including a major focus on new roads of national significance (Rons), a return to the highway building programme started by the last National government.'A respectful relation...
Business of Tech podcast: Kiwi cloud – grey skies or silver-lined?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Kiwi cloud – grey skies or silver-lined?

Will Big Tech's local public cloud regions deliver what they're promising?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Technology

Parkable raises 'strategic' $4m in round led by US investors

The investors will offer the company access to networks to support US expansion.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Parkable raises 'strategic' $4m in round led by US investors
Infrastructure

Phoenix uprising: Auckland council accused of ‘unethical’ practice

Council staff are said to have become "aggressive and condescending".

Brent Melville 5:00am
Phoenix uprising: Auckland council accused of ‘unethical’ practice

More Infrastructure

Phoenix uprising: Auckland council accused of ‘unethical’ practice
Infrastructure

Phoenix uprising: Auckland council accused of ‘unethical’ practice

Council staff are said to have become "aggressive and condescending".

Brent Melville 5:00am
School designers spend ‘relatively modest’
Infrastructure Exclusive

School designers spend ‘relatively modest’

Ministry of Education spent $467m on building design consultants between 2019 and 2023.

Cécile Meier 05 Mar 2024
State highway spending takes centre stage in new GPS
Infrastructure

State highway spending takes centre stage in new GPS

Fuel taxes are going up under the proposed transport budget, but not until 2027.

Oliver Lewis 04 Mar 2024
CentrePort bucks the trend, posts improved profits
Infrastructure

CentrePort bucks the trend, posts improved profits

Other ports have reported a downturn in profits. 

Oliver Lewis 04 Mar 2024