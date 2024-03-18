Menu
'Scope, Scope, Scope': the mantra behind Auckland Transport's $23m bet

Dean Kimpton says keeping projects on-time and budget is mostly about scope. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 18 Mar 2024
When Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton told me how much a large technology project is going to cost, a part of me was a little surprised the “million” at the end of his answer wasn’t “billion”.  And can you blame me? This is a world where a simple no-frills bridge across a harbour will apparently cost $15b – more than the inflation-adjusted combined cost of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Vasco de Gama Bridge in Portugal and the Incheon Bridge in South Korea. The figure Kimpton gives...
