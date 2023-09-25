Menu
Shortland St and the frustration of a nation

The main health clinic on Shortland St is down to one day a week. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
For decades the TV series Shortland Street has reflected a sense of where we are as a country and sure enough if you visit the main clinic on the real Shortland St in Auckland today you'll get a real sense of where the nation is at. Shortland Street Hospital is a work of fiction of course but a clinic called Shortland Health on Shortland St does exist with an interior which looks more like a cafe or high-end furniture store than a GP clinic. But regardless of the trimmings, if you walk in there on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Fri...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 25, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Synlait reports net loss in challenging year

The result was in line with guidance.

Rebecca Howard 8:59am
Retail

Forsyth Barr keeps 'outperform' rating for KMD Brands

There were a few “bright spots” in KMD Brands’ full-year earnings, Forbarr said.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Concrete alliance crumbles
Finance

Holcim and HW Richardson are parting ways on concrete manufacturing.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Sep 2023
Airport and airlines point the finger at each other
Infrastructure

Auckland Airport blames the delays on flights arriving late.

Rebecca Howard 22 Sep 2023
Ski fields, gondola shut as Queenstown presses emergency button
Infrastructure

A slip on the Skyline gondola hillside is blamed for debris washing into town.

Brent Melville 22 Sep 2023
Petone and other communities can't be protected: IAG
Infrastructure

Building houses on at-risk land needs to stop, a climate change conference was told.

Greg Hurrell 22 Sep 2023