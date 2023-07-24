Menu
Simplicity Living ramps up build-to-rent programme

The new Simplicity Living build-to-rent development in Onehunga. (Image: Simplicity Living)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
A multi-unit housing developer owned by members of non-profit fund manager Simplicity has completed its second build-to-rent development.Simplicity Living was formed in 2021 by Shane and Anna Brealey, the husband-and-wife team behind developer NZ Living, and Sam Stubbs, the managing director of Simplicity, a KiwiSaver default provider.Owned by Simplicity members, the company was launched with an ambitious goal to build and hold 10,000 homes as long-term investments providing steady rental returns.'The scalability of our business model&...
Industry moves out of the silica stone age
Law & Regulation

Fabricators have been pushed to use low-silica products in the wake of an Australian move.

Brent Melville 9:08am
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: how a hobby Instagram page turned into a six-figure business

How a social media challenge turned into a profitable six-figure business

Frances Cook 8:30am
Finance

How bad could this dairy season get?

Dairy prices have already slipped three times this season – it only started in June.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance
Infrastructure

The port has lower expectations, due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. 

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
Delaying science hub would have squandered 'once in a generation' opportunity
Infrastructure

Treasury wanted the Wellington science hub delayed until a full business case was made.

Greg Hurrell 20 Jul 2023
Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle
Infrastructure

The board quickly squashed the offer, but shareholders will be looking for more.

Paul McBeth 19 Jul 2023
Are our big waste players as green as they claim?
Infrastructure Investigation

New regulations are ushering big landfill businesses' shift to resource recovery. 

Cécile Meier 19 Jul 2023