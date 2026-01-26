So fast-track, they forgot the hotel

The twin-tower Downtown project will include offices, residential, and hospitality. (Image: Precinct)

Precinct Properties has been forced to withdraw and resubmit its fast-track application for Auckland’s much-heralded Downtown redevelopment because the legislation left out the fact that it includes a hotel.The transformation of the Auckland Council’s old Downtown Carpark into a twin-tower, mixed-use precinct, complete with retail and hospitality offerings and an urban room, is one of the 149 significant projects listed in the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024.But the wording failed to mention that Precinct’s plans for Downtown in...