Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

So fast-track, they forgot the hotel

So fast-track, they forgot the hotel
The twin-tower Downtown project will include offices, residential, and hospitality. (Image: Precinct)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Mon, 26 Jan 2026
Precinct Properties has been forced to withdraw and resubmit its fast-track application for Auckland’s much-heralded Downtown redevelopment because the legislation left out the fact that it includes a hotel.The transformation of the Auckland Council’s old Downtown Carpark into a twin-tower, mixed-use precinct, complete with retail and hospitality offerings and an urban room, is one of the 149 significant projects listed in the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024.But the wording failed to mention that Precinct’s plans for Downtown in...
Infrastructure sponsored by
Datacom is one of Australasia’s largest homegrown technology companies. We’ve been using technology to help New Zealand businesses and public sector organisations solve their biggest challenges for 60 years.
A year in KiwiSaver
Opinion

David Chaplin: A year in KiwiSaver

The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity
Infrastructure

Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

More Infrastructure

Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity
Infrastructure

Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track
Infrastructure

Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
NZTA seeks advice on Auckland harbour crossing
Infrastructure

NZTA seeks advice on Auckland harbour crossing

Contractors are wanted to test cost, construction, and risk assumptions.

Thomas Manch 23 Jan 2026
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 23 Jan 2026