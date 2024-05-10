Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

South Island rail less viable without rail ferries – KiwiRail

South Island rail less viable without rail ferries – KiwiRail
Treasury has released documents related to the cancelled Interislander replacement project. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 10 May 2024
The viability of the Picton to Christchurch rail line could be negatively affected without rail-enabled ferries across Cook Strait, according to a recently released briefing from KiwiRail to ministers.Documents released by Treasury today about the cancelled Interislander replacement project (iReX) show the previous government made an in-principle decision last September to provide an additional $750 million, less than the $1.2 billion KiwiRail had been seeking.At that point, the forecast project cost was $2.6b – far higher than the approv...
Failed dairy group owes BNZ $36.5m
Primary Sector

Failed dairy group owes BNZ $36.5m

Receivers applied to court to be cleared of personal liability.

John Anthony 5:35pm
Law & Regulation

'Fictitious' nuclear power idea delays solar farm consent

Allan Crafar's appeal against Taupō district project dismissed.

Ian Llewellyn 2:00pm
'Fictitious' nuclear power idea delays solar farm consent
Retail

Warehouse Group to close TheMarket as sales fall 9.2%

“Trading conditions remain highly uncertain,” CEO Nick Grayston says.

Gregor Thompson 9:40am
Warehouse Group to close TheMarket as sales fall 9.2%

More Infrastructure

'Astronomical' infrastructure cost overruns eroding confidence
Policy

'Astronomical' infrastructure cost overruns eroding confidence

Commission chief says it's a fallacy NZ isn't spending enough on infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
CCHL looking for CEO, advice from former chair released
Infrastructure

CCHL looking for CEO, advice from former chair released

Bruce Irvine painted a rosy picture compared to previous assessments.

Oliver Lewis 09 May 2024
Watercare can't say whether borrowing costs will increase
Policy

Watercare can't say whether borrowing costs will increase

Debt servicing costs are likely to increase. 

Oliver Lewis 09 May 2024
Port of Auckland lease proposal dead
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland lease proposal dead

The port has promised higher profits over the coming decade.

Oliver Lewis 07 May 2024