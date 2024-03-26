Menu
Steven Joyce to chair group looking at new infrastructure agency

Steven Joyce will chair the new National Infrastructure Agency. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
The new National Infrastructure Agency, intended to connect investors with projects in New Zealand, will be up and running next year.Infrastructure minister Chris Bishop made the announcement at an infrastructure funding and financing conference hosted by sector group Infrastructure NZ in Wellington on Tuesday.NZ currently has a range of infrastructure-related agencies, including Rau Paenga, which was established to deliver projects in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquake, Crown Infrastructure Partners, and Te Waihanga, the Infrastructu...
Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative
Policy

Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative

We should be more like Norway, where ministers only get one portfolio each.

Jem Traylen 2:00pm
Policy

The costly flight path: how NZ's aviation schools are trying to keep up

Industry players argue flight education needs to be brought into the 21st century.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:00pm
The costly flight path: how NZ's aviation schools are trying to keep up
Public sector

Heads of PM’s department and foreign affairs appointed

Two top posts on offer in Wellington have gone to career diplomats.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
Heads of PM’s department and foreign affairs appointed

Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession
Economy

Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub voiced his fears work could dry up this year.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Mar 2024
Want steel? Tools? Office furniture? Try KiwiRail
Infrastructure

Want steel? Tools? Office furniture? Try KiwiRail

KiwiRail is getting rid of gear meant for its cancelled Interislander replacement project.

Oliver Lewis 22 Mar 2024
Auckland council gets extension on housing deadline ... again
Policy

Auckland council gets extension on housing deadline ... again

Govt grants one more year to decide on plan changes around housing.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Mar 2024
Marsden Point – it's not coming back
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Marsden Point – it's not coming back

The Marsden Point refinery is gone. Get over it.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Mar 2024