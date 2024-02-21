Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Strong investor interest in Port of Auckland lease

Strong investor interest in Port of Auckland lease
Auckland council is considering selling a lease to operate Port of Auckland for 30-40 years. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 21 Feb 2024
A who’s who of global infrastructure investors and port operators weighed in on the prospect of leasing Port of Auckland, a newly released report shows.Last year, BusinessDesk revealed Auckland council had commissioned Australian consultants Flagstaff Consulting Group to carry out the work, which considered the benefits and drawbacks of retaining the status quo versus a lease option, whereby the council would retain ownership of the land and assets but lease the operations to a third-party for a multibillion-dollar fee.The report, which w...
Wellington housing panel members have millions in undeclared property interests
Policy Exclusive

Wellington housing panel members have millions in undeclared property interests

Critics have called for more transparency from those making key decisions for capital.

Murray Jones and Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait's bankers will 'extend and pretend'

Company owes $130m to be repaid in five weeks and it hasn't sold its cheese brand yet.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Synlait's bankers will 'extend and pretend'
Policy

Business of Government: zombie policies, pendulum swings and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: zombie policies, pendulum swings and more...

More Infrastructure

International flights offset Air NZ engine issues at Queenstown
Infrastructure

International flights offset Air NZ engine issues at Queenstown

An increasingly busy trans-Tasman route helped boost airport's returns.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Authorities accused of doing demo job on local contractors
Infrastructure

Authorities accused of doing demo job on local contractors

Local contractor says preference for offshore providers costs the economy millions

Brent Melville 5:00am
Watercare proposes 25.8% hike to water charges
Infrastructure

Watercare proposes 25.8% hike to water charges

The hike is equivalent to $29 more a month for the average household bill.

Oliver Lewis 20 Feb 2024
Port of Tauranga earnings forecast to dip
Infrastructure

Port of Tauranga earnings forecast to dip

Tauranga is reportedly losing market share to Port of Auckland. 

Oliver Lewis 19 Feb 2024