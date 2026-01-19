Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Suburbs the likely target as Government dials down Auckland density plans

Suburbs the likely target as Government dials down Auckland density plans
Auckland's suburbs have become a battleground over intensification plans. (Image: NZME)
Thomas Manch
Thomas Manch
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
The Government has yet to decide how it will take the political heat out of Auckland's housing intensification plans, but reduced upzoning in the suburbs looks likely.BusinessDesk has confirmed reports that the Government will curb housing intensification measures in Plan Change 120 for Auckland, as senior Cabinet ministers concerned with backlash in the suburbs overcome RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop’s push to densify.However, Cabinet has not yet determined how the intensification plans will be pulled back from the current requirem...
Infrastructure sponsored by
Datacom is one of Australasia’s largest homegrown technology companies. We’ve been using technology to help New Zealand businesses and public sector organisations solve their biggest challenges for 60 years.
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

More Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix
Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said...

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth
Infrastructure

Gentailer, energy companies record flat productivity growth

Commentators say it is especially concerning given their outsized footprint in the NZX50.

Michael Neilson 5:00am
Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts
Infrastructure Carbon Catch-Up

Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts

The company has reduced coal in cement production by 65%.

Michael Neilson 16 Jan 2026