Suburbs the likely target as Government dials down Auckland density plans

Auckland's suburbs have become a battleground over intensification plans. (Image: NZME)

The Government has yet to decide how it will take the political heat out of Auckland's housing intensification plans, but reduced upzoning in the suburbs looks likely.BusinessDesk has confirmed reports that the Government will curb housing intensification measures in Plan Change 120 for Auckland, as senior Cabinet ministers concerned with backlash in the suburbs overcome RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop’s push to densify.However, Cabinet has not yet determined how the intensification plans will be pulled back from the current requirem...