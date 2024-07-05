Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait

Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait
KiwiRail cancelled the Interislander replacement project after failing to get additional government funding. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 05 Jul 2024
A ferry design previously sidelined by KiwiRail is being discussed as a potential replacement option for the ageing Interislander fleet, BusinessDesk understands.The Government has yet to release advice from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the three-person ministerial advisory group (Mag) on future options for the state-run ferry service; however, it’s thought that those close to the process – which now includes Treasury, the ministry and the Mag group – have expressed interest in Chinese-built vessels from Swedish company...
Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high
Markets Aus Market Wrap

Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high

The ASX200 has risen 1.2% to hit a nine-day high.

AAP 7:45am
Policy

Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

The Government is pondering how to avoid another Cyclone Gabrielle cascade failure.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost
Sustainable Finance

Climate reporting standards yet to push change for fund chiefs

Investment managers here still lagging well behind Australia's on climate action.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Climate reporting standards yet to push change for fund chiefs

More Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ abandons 'highly risky' Scott Base rebuild plan
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ abandons 'highly risky' Scott Base rebuild plan

The Crown entity has reset its Antarctic redevelopment plans.

Oliver Lewis 04 Jul 2024
The Great Expectations on Kāinga Ora and KiwiRail
Policy

The Great Expectations on Kāinga Ora and KiwiRail

The Government is continuing to refresh boards and fire up expectations.

Dileepa Fonseka 03 Jul 2024
Port of Tauranga a 'slow follower' on price hikes
Infrastructure

Port of Tauranga a 'slow follower' on price hikes

Forsyth Barr has upgraded its outlook from 'neutral' to 'outperform'.

Oliver Lewis 03 Jul 2024
KiwiRail directors resign after Willis calls for 'board refresh'
Infrastructure

KiwiRail directors resign after Willis calls for 'board refresh'

Two directors resigned in recent days.

Oliver Lewis 02 Jul 2024