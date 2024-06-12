Menu
'Take 15c in the dollar or get nothing', tradies told
Sanctum Projects' Dudley Heights townhouse development in Dudley Road, Mission Bay.
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Wed, 12 Jun 2024
Unsecured creditors owed $3.5 million by an Auckland property developer are being asked to accept 15 cents in the dollar or see the company go bust and get nothing.Sanctum Projects builds townhouses and apartments in the city’s well-heeled eastern suburbs and is ultimately owned by longtime developer and landlord Aaron Ghee.It has told 92 trade creditors out of pocket by a total of $3,478,693 that the alternative is liquidation, and after lenders, preferential creditors and liquidators were paid they would be unlikely to get anything.One...
The NZ startup fizzing up the irrigation industry

Nanobubble Agritech is fundraising as it starts to push commercial sales of its tech.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
AT CEO Dean Kimpton may seek contract extension

AT board is having constructive conversations with Kimpton, chair says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Biosecurity remains top priority

More than 150 food and fibre industry leaders contribute to annual agribusiness report.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Government to ease the way for foreign investment in BTR
Government to ease the way for foreign investment in BTR

The current overseas investor regime is a stumbling block to more housing, minister says.

Maria Slade 11 Jun 2024
Petrol companies told to pass on fuel tax decrease

 ComCom says fuel retailers are slow to pass on reduced costs. 

Staff reporters 11 Jun 2024
Dileepa Fonseka: Govt can make a difference in housing

Waiting too long to 'smash urban limits' can have untold consequences.

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jun 2024
NZAS records turnaround pre-Tiwai energy deal

The Tiwai Point smelter operator posted a $59.9m profit in the 2023 year.

Denise McNabb 07 Jun 2024