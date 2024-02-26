Menu
Tale of two taxes hits cinema

A multimillion-dollar deal is apparently in the works relating to the Reading Cinemas site in Wellington. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 26 Feb 2024
The Wellington city council-Reading Cinemas deal goes to show most local councillors would rather give $32 million to a Nasdaq-listed company than levy a land tax on their ratepayers. Reading Cinemas was shut down for earthquake strengthening in 2019. Onlookers spent most of the first year in bemusement, wondering what weird quirk of earthquake-testing science required the cinema to be shut down but allowed the McDonald’s attached to stay open. By 2022, the reaction of many Wellingtonians was less one of bemusement and more one...
Buyout talk swirls around Fletcher Building
Markets

Buyout talk swirls around Fletcher Building

Company's share price jumps 10% following buyout speculation.

John Anthony 5:00am
Bloomberg

Amazon deserves to be called out for swindling users

For a company that claims to be customer-obsessed, Amazon takes the grubby way out. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Amazon deserves to be called out for swindling users
Health

Stay home – your boss wants you to take your sick days

No one will thank you for bringing your sniffle into the office.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Stay home – your boss wants you to take your sick days

More Infrastructure

Economic headwinds, rail charges hit Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Economic headwinds, rail charges hit Port of Tauranga

The biggest export port in the country has reported a drop in net profit. 

Oliver Lewis 23 Feb 2024
NZ has $287b of infrastructure to maintain but doesn't
Infrastructure

NZ has $287b of infrastructure to maintain but doesn't

Only $4 out of every $10 invested should be spent on new builds, says report.

Oliver Lewis 23 Feb 2024
Water storage announcements imminent?
Primary Sector

Water storage announcements imminent?

The government appears to be embracing the economic potential of capturing more water.

Cameron Bagrie 23 Feb 2024
Leon Grice, Heather Simpson appointed to Antarctica NZ board
Infrastructure

Leon Grice, Heather Simpson appointed to Antarctica NZ board

The foreign minister wants new faces to steer the troubled Scott Base rebuild.

Oliver Lewis 22 Feb 2024